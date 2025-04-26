One person injured in Bucks County after an officer involved shooting, police say
Bucks County detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, according to the Bucks County DA's office.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 4800 block of Redfield Road in Buckingham Township. One person was injured and is receiving medical treatment, the DA's office says.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
