Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.

The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.

Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.

CBS3 was told he'll be okay.

