Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.
The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.
Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.
CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.