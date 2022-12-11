Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.

The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.

Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.

CBS3 was told he'll be okay.