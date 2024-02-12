With winter weather on the way, King of Prussia snowboard shop sees business boom

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Winter weather is great for business at Buckman's Ski and Snowboard Shop in King of Prussia.

"Weather-wise it's been really good compared to the last few seasons," Mark Smith, the manager of Buckman's Ski, said. "The mountains have been able to keep making snow and preserve it. And with getting fresh snow about a month ago and more in the forecast."

With snow in the forecast, it's perfect timing for one of the busiest weekends of the season -- Presidents' Day. On Monday, customers stocked up on warm gear and new equipment, hoping to take to the slopes.

"Hopefully, that means there will be some good fresh snow and it won't be fake," one teenage skier told CBS News Philadelphia.

RELATED: Philadelphia area school closings for winter storm

"I'm happy, I love snow. Always have. I don't understand people who are worried about snow," a resident of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, said.

In Upper Merion, the school district ruled out delayed openings for Tuesday morning. As of Monday night, the superintendent anticipates the weather will likely call for at-home virtual instruction.

The CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather Team is forecasting two to four inches of snowfall to accumulate within the Philadelphia area.

However, that system starts as rain Monday night and changes to snow Tuesday morning, which will impact PennDOT's preparation plan.

"I don't know if pre-treating [roads] is going to be an option because anything we would put down would be washed away," PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.

Rudolph shared that as soon as the changeover from rain to snow begins, PennDOT will send at least 180 trucks on the roads statewide.

The department is predicting the suburbs will require more of a clearing operation, whereas in the city, it'll mostly be a salt operation.