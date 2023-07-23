Search continues for missing 9-month-old baby swept away in Buck County flash flooding

Search continues for missing baby swept away in Bucks County flooding after body of sister found

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – The Upper Makefield community will gather at the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Yardley Sunday to stand with all of those impacted by last week's flash flooding in Bucks County that killed at least six people.

Rescue crews are still searching for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils after the body of his 2-year-old sister, Mattie, was found Friday near the Philadelphia wastewater disposal plant, more than 30 miles from where the flash flood happened.

Officials said the search for Conrad spans from creeks in Upper Makefield to the Delaware River in Philadelphia. Their efforts include about 22 boats, marine assets and K-9 units.

Chief Tim Brewer of the Upper Makefield Fire Company noted that "we will work tirelessly to ensure Conrad is found." The community said they hope first responders find Conrad soon, but until then they will continue to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

