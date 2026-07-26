Bryson Stott homers, drives in 5 as Philadelphia Phillies rout New York Yankees to avoid series sweep

Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs, NL All-Star starter Cristopher Sánchez pitched six solid innings and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with an 11-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Alec Bohm hit a three-run double for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game skid and finished 3-6 on their homestand against the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees.

Ben Rice homered and doubled for New York.

Sánchez (13-4) gave up three runs and six hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Will Warren (7-5). Bohm's bases-loaded double that ended a nine-pitch at-bat made it 5-0 in the third. It became a six-run advantage when Bohm scored on Stott's single.

Stott hit a solo homer in the second after Kyle Schwarber had a sacrifice fly in the first.

After a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Sánchez helped New York score three times in the fifth, Philadelphia added five runs in the sixth, highlighted by Stott's three-run double off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Before the game, the Yankees placed All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Max Schuemann started in place of Bellinger in left field, batting seventh, and went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Spencer Jones, called up from Triple-A to take Bellinger's roster spot, pinch hit for Schuemann in the eighth and walked.

New York, also without injured slugger Aaron Judge, struck out 13 times.

The Phillies improved to 43-16 when Sánchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesús Luzardo starts on the mound. They are 14-33 in all other games.

Up next

Yankees: Open a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. New York LHP Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA) opposes LHP Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04).

Phillies: Wheeler (10-2, 2.16) pitches Monday night in Miami against RHP Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52) to open a three-game set.