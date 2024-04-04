Bryn Mawr community gathers to stand up to antisemitism after recent incidents

Bryn Mawr community hosts rally against antisemitism in response to recent vandalism

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — About 100 people took over the lawn in front of the Bryn Mawr Gazebo Thursday night, all there to stand up to antisemitism.

Many in the crowd held the Israeli flag while others held up signs as they sang in unison and listened to speakers. Karen Averill is one of the grassroots organizers.

"We can't be silent any longer," Averill said.

Part of the "why" behind holding the rally, Averill said, is in response to several recent incidents, including antisemitic vandalism, in the community. Streets were blocked off Thursday night, and there was a large police presence with dogs and dozens of uniformed officers.

"It's necessary because otherwise there have been some violent clashes," Averill said.

Last month, "Free Gaza" was spray painted on the side of Nana's Kitchen and Catering, a Jewish-owned business in Narberth.

Not long after in Wynnewood, a sign outside of Temple Beth Hillel/Beth El was vandalized twice in a week. The second time, a swastika was spray painted.

"I grew up here. This is my home. This is where we've been my whole life and it was upsetting. I wanted to come out and say we're not going to be fearful of it," David Waldman, of Bryn Mawr, said.

He attended the event with his 10-year-old son, Austin.

"Enough is enough, and we're not going to back down," Austin Waldman said.

Neighbors of all faiths stood together for the hour-long rally, including Janet Giersch.

"Enough is enough is what he just said. It's true. It's just not right and we shouldn't tolerate it," Giersch said. "It's important to stand together and show that these activities of hatred are not acceptable."

A show of solidarity organizers and attendees both said they'll carry on until the hate ends.

"I wish the world had more love and peace and that we could all get along together," Averill said.