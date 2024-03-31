Sign outside Wynnewood synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A sign posted outside a synagogue in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, was vandalized for the second time in a week.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, Temple Beth Hill/Beth El leaders said last Friday a sign outside the synagogue that reads "Our Community Stands with Israel" was spray painted. According to the synagogue, police were notified and the sign was replaced.

Then on Saturday night, the synagogue said a red swastika was spray painted on the new sign.

"We do not know who did this. We do know that they wanted us to be afraid. A swastika is not a commentary on the policies of the State of Israel, nor is it a sign of solidarity with Palestinians. It is a symbol of hatred and division," the Facebook post said, which included a photo of the vandalized sign. "We, the leadership of the synagogue, want everyone to know that we will not give in to either fear or division. We are blessed to live in a society in which hate speech is not tolerated by the police, who are working with us to keep us safe. We are blessed to live in a society where our neighbors of other faiths have already reached out to offer support."

Synagogue leaders said they're working with police as they investigate the second instance of vandalism. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police in Lower Merion Township for comment.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who grew up in the Philadelphia area, posted about the vandalism on X, writing that Temple Beth Hillel/Beth El is where he was mitzvahed.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this article as new information becomes available.