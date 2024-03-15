Narberth Police investigating vandalism of Jewish-owned restaurant

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) -- A Jewish-owned business in Narberth woke up to the words "Free Gaza" on the side of their building Friday morning.

Nana's Kitchen and Catering has been a bright light of authentic Jewish and kosher cuisine in the quiet neighborhood for the last 15 years. "This is just expressing antisemitism," said owner, Gladys Fink Senderowitsch.

Narberth Police are investigating the incident. Investigators said someone spray-painted the words around 1:06 p.m. Thursday.

"Due to the nature of the message, "Free Gaza," and the immediate proximity of two Jewish-owned businesses, we have contacted the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and are seeking support from anyone with additional information," Narberth Police said in a statement.

Narberth has a thriving Jewish community, but since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack in Israel many Jewish residents in the neighborhood said they have felt a new sense of fear with growing antisemitism across the country.

"I'm 65," said Narberth resident, Susan Sandler. "We all grew up learning about the Holocaust with people's parents maybe having been survivors but never in our life did we ever think a little business in Narberth would have an antisemitic comment painted in the wall."

As word of the vandalism spread across town, dozens of Fink Senderowitsch's neighbors came out to support.

"Her family lives in the Kibbutz in the south and she knows a lot of people who were kidnapped and murdered on Oct. 7," said Narberth resident, Dafna Ofer. "She's a direct connection to these people."

"Don't be a coward and do this vandalism against us and run away," said Narberth resident, Sharona Durry. "Face us and be part of what we are doing here in the community making a positive community."

Despite Fink Senderowitsch's anger over the vandalism, she said she is proud of her community's support.

"Whoever hates us, I just want to say that we're are very strong, we are not going to go," said Fink Senderowitsch. "We're gonna still be here, proud and still smiling; even if it hurts."