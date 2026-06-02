Harper hits 377th career homer, Duran fans the side in the 9th in Philadelphia Phillies' win over Padres

Bryce Harper hit his 377th career home run and Jhoan Duran struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 13th save to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Alec Bohm grounded into a double play against Jeremiah Estrada (2-2) in the sixth that brought home a run for the 3-2 lead.

The Phillies got some help in the eighth inning on a baserunning blunder by Fernando Tatis, on first base with two outs after his third hit of the game. Miguel Andujar hit a light chopper to third baseman Alec Bohm, who faked a throw to first and Tatis was tagged out in a rundown to end the inning.

Harper bailed out Phillies starter Aaron Nola when he connected in the fourth on a two-run shot that made it 2-2 off Padres starter Randy Vásquez over the 374 sign in left-center. Harper, who said he would be open to competing in the Home Run Derby this season in Philadelphia, if elected an All-Star, hit his 14th of the season.

Harper passed Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk on baseball's career home run list. Up next, Matt Williams and Paul Goldschmidt with 378.

Jose Alvarado (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

Nola struck out eight and allowed just a two-run homer to Gavin Sheets in five innings. Nola made his third straight start without a walk, the fourth time in his career and first since 2024 he's achieved that feat.

Padres left fielder Jase Bowen, a 2019 11th-round draft pick out of high school by the Pirates, got his first career hit in the seventh on a single to the delight of his friends and family.

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 1.47) takes his franchise record 44 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings pitched into Wednesday's start. Should Sánchez start the game with three scoreless innings, he would pass Sal Maglie, Carl Hubbell, Zack Greinke, and Bob Gibson on the scoreless streak list dating to the start of the Live Ball Era in 1920. Only former Dodgers Don Drysdale and record-holder Orel Hershiser at 59 straight shutout innings would be left.