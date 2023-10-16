How 2 New Jersey brothers are bringing luck to Bryce Harper, Phillies

Meet the New Jersey brothers who made a bracelet for Phillies star Bryce Harper

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two youth baseball players out of New Jersey are bringing a little bit of luck to the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run thanks to a homemade bracelet they sent to superstar Bryce Harper.

The Anderson brothers from West Deptford Township started making rubber band bracelets this summer.

One of their favorite kinds to make is to represent the Phillies with red, white and blue.

The Anderson family

Last month, the brothers sent their favorite player, Harper, a special bracelet just for him -- there's a pop of green in there for the Phillie Phanatic.

Not long after, the family saw Harper wear the bracelet during one of the Phillies' series against the New York Mets. Harper has been wearing the bracelet ever since.

The bracelet seen on Bryce Harper's left wrist was made by two brothers from West Deptford Township, New Jersey. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"He's the best player ever," Jayce Anderson said, "and I hope they win the World Series with him."

"You are my favorite baseball player," Wyatt Anderson said, "and I hope you keep your hitting streak up."

The Anderson family

In the package, the boys also sent their autographed baseball cards and a note wishing Harper luck during Red October.

Phillies bracelets and necklaces

Homemade bracelets and necklaces seem to be a theme among this year's Phillies team.

José Alvarado began making beaded necklaces during the regular season when he was on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, and the beaded necklaces quickly became a favorite among his teammates. Several Phillies were seen wearing them throughout the season.

In July, one Phillies fan even traded a homemade necklace of her own with Alvarado.

April Bremme was able to get Alvarado's attention during a Phillies game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bremme had a sign that read, "Alvarado, your beads look good on you but mine will look better! Lets [sic] trade!?"

Alvarado saw the sign and then made the trade with Bremme.