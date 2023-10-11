Bryce Harper hits 2 HRs vs. Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

Phillies fans traveling far and wide for Game 3 of the NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper did it again.

Harper hit his second home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night to give the Phillies a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. This time, Harper's solo went 414 feet to center field.

Earlier in the game, Harper crushed a 408-foot homer off Braves starter Bryce Elder and gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead in the upper deck.

Harper had a poor Game 2 in the NLDS, but he's made up for it so far in Game 3.

Bryce Harper’s home run with no commentators.



So cool. 🔥pic.twitter.com/wrTfZWxCkj — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 11, 2023

In Game 2, Harper went 1-for-4 and left runners on in scoring position in multiple at-bats in the loss. He was ruled out on a double-play to end the game after Braves outfielder Michael Harris II made an incredible catch on a Castellanos fly ball.

The play led Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia to talk trash about Harper's base-running mistake in the clubhouse following the game.

They done messed around pic.twitter.com/MivRO0RX9A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023

That trash talk seemingly made its way back to Harper before Game 3. Harper stared down Arcia as he rounded the bases after his first homer.

As Harper walked into Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, he was seen wearing a T-shirt of Deion Sanders, the head coach of the University of Colorado football team, who went viral a few weeks ago for saying Colorado State University made their matchup in September personal.

Well, it appears Harper's took Arcia's smack talk personally and he responded with two massive homers that sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

This is only Harper's second postseason with the Phillies, but he's made quite the statement.

After his second home run, Harper passed Ryan Howard for third on the Phillies all-time postseason home run list.

Jayson Werth ranks first with 11 homers, while Chase Utley is second with 10.