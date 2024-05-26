Bryce Harper hits 3-run homer in 9th-inning rally, Phillies beat Rockies 8-4

DENVER (AP) — After snapping their winning streak Friday, the Phillies bounced back to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 Saturday night, in part thanks to a Bryce Harper three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run ninth inning.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, the Phillies broke through to end the Rockies' own five-game home winning streak. After Brandon Marsh drew a leadoff walk against Jalen Beeks, Justin Lawrence (1-3) relieved and was greeted by Edmundo Sosa's RBI triple. Garrett Stubbs followed with an RBI single to put the Phillies in front 4-3.

"It was pretty cool to be able to just come up in an opportunity like that and take advantage of it," Stubbs said. "And then watch everybody else just kind of pile it on."

After Kody Clemens grounded into a double play, Kyle Schwarber doubled for his third hit of the game and Bryson Stott walked. Harper, ejected in the first inning of Friday's 11-inning loss to the Rockies for arguing a strike call, drove John Curtiss' pitch over the left field fence for his 13th home run of the season.

"He's a superstar and that's what they do," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Harper.

Nick Castellanos' RBI single capped Philadelphia's outburst. Philadelphia has now won seven of their last eight games.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, congratulates Bryce Harper for a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher John Curtiss during the eighth ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

José Ruiz (1-0) got the win, working a scoreless inning in relief. The Rockies got a solid outing from Dakota Hudson, who went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, and Lawrence lamented he could not close it out for his team.

"Just frustration," said Lawrence, who blew a save for the third time in five chances. "You just want to finish it off and I feel like it's a couple times now that spoiled some really, really good starts by our guys."

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth for the Rockies for the 600th extra-base hit of his career, the second most in Rockies franchise history. Brenton Doyle had a pair of hits and stole a career-high three bases.

Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck left after landing hard on his glove (left) hand while making a diving catch of Castellanos' sinking liner for the final out in the top of the first inning. After the game, manager Bud Black said Beck had suffered a broken hand. There was no immediate timetable for his return.

The Rockies built a 3-1 lead against Aaron Nola before the Phillies pulled within a run in the top of the fifth on Schwarber's sacrifice fly, which scored Stubbs after he reached third base on a delayed steal.

Harper singled in the top of the first to drive in Philadelphia's first run, but Colorado scored single runs in each of the first three innings on Brendan Rodgers' RBI single, Kris Bryant's run-scoring groundout and Hunter Goodman's fielder's choice, which brought home Doyle from third after he singled and stole second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner, who's rehabbing a strained left hamstring, did conditioning work Saturday on the field and took swings in the batting cage. He has been on the injured list since May 4.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland, sidelined since mid-April with a strained left elbow, was scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Sunday and Tuesday. If all goes well, he could pitch a simulated game, facing live hitters, in seven to 10 days, according to Black.

UP NEXT

LHP Ranger Suárez (9-0, 1.36 ERA) will look to remain unbeaten and push his win total to double digits when he takes the mound for Sunday's series finale at Colorado, which counters with RHP Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.59).