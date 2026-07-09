Phillies' Bryce Harper will compete in 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper will compete at next week's Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper, who said he would only compete if he found someone to pitch him, announced on the news on Instagram Thursday.

"Derby at home? Sure why not?" Harper wrote on Instagram.

Harper won the Home Run Derby in 2018 when he was a member of the Washington Nationals, beating Kyle Schwarber. Through 93 games this season, Harper has slugged 20 home runs.

It's unclear if Schwarber will join Harper in the derby at their home ballpark in South Philly, where the duo has hit plenty of homers over the years.

Harper joins Yankees' Ben Rice, Rays' Junior Caminero, Royals' Jac Caglianone, Cardinals' Jordan Walker and Red Sox's Willson Contreras in Monday's derby. Two more participants will join the annual competition.

The last Phillies players to win the Home Run Derby were Bobby Abreu in 2005 and Ryan Howard in 2006. Schwarber and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm have competed in the derby in recent years, but both fell short.

The format for this year's Home Run Derby has changed compared to previous years.

Instead of trying to hit as many home runs as possible during timed rounds, participants will start each round with a finite number of swings.

Participants will have 20 swings in the first round, 15 swings in the second round and 15 in the final round. Every swing will count to the player's allotment, whether it results in a home run or not. But players who homer on their final swing of a round will keep swinging until they record an out.