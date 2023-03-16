Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen tour: Philadelphia show is on after illness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good news for Bruce Springsteen fans: the Boss is Born to Run in Philadelphia tonight.

The Boss's concert in Philadelphia looks to be a go.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will be rocking out at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The band postponed the three earlier concerts on the tour -- the most recent on Tuesday in Albany, New York, because of an undisclosed illness.

The other postponed shows were in Columbus, Ohio and Uncasville, Connecticut.

It's not clear if The Boss himself was sick.

There are still some tickets available.

The cheapest tickets we found were for about $300, before fees. 

