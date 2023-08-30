New dates for Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia shows announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bruce Springsteen will be back on the streets of Philadelphia - next year.

The Boss rescheduled his August 2023 shows at Citizens Bank Park because of an illness.

Wednesday, the Phillies announced the new dates for the rescheduled Springsteen shows are Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, and Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

All tickets from the postponed concert dates will be valid for next year's shows - tickets for the Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 show will be valid for the Aug. 21, 2024 show, and tickets for the Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 show.

There are also more tickets available on the Phillies' website. Fans can also visit that site to request a refund.