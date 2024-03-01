Missouri governor commutes prison sentence for ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach who seriously injured child in drunken-driving wreck

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the prison sentence for an ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach who seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in a February 2021 drunken-driving wreck.

Britt Reid, the former outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs and son of the team's head coach Andy Reid, had been sentenced to three years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

"Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," Parson's office said in a statement.

Reid will be under house arrest until the end of October 2025 and have to meet additional conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, behavior counseling and employment requirements, the governor's office said.

Reid was driving more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone when his truck struck multiple cars near the Chiefs' stadium on Feb. 4, 2021. A girl in one of the vehicles, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury, and several others were also injured. Reid also suffered injuries.

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, the Associated Press reported. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Young's family had opposed a plea deal, the AP reported.