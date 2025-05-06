Teen in stolen SUV crashes into home, narrowly misses homeowner in Bristol Township: "People were very lucky"

Dave Matthews is grateful that his 41-year-old son survived after Bristol Township police say a 16-year-old boy stole a SUV and crashed into his son's home.

"He heard a big bang and he didn't know what that was, so he got up to investigate, and he went back down the hallway," said Matthews. "Next thing you know, he sees lights and there's a car in the house."

Matthews said his son was sleeping in the living room due to a back injury. The SUV tore through a bedroom and bathroom.

"It could have been a real disaster," Matthews said.

CBS Philadelphia

"The initial call was for juveniles in the area going through vehicles," said Bristol Township Police Sgt. Jason Mancuso.

Police responded to the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive late Monday night, and say when the 16-year-old saw their lights, the teen took off, crashing into the home.

"People were very lucky," Mancuso said. "If someone was sleeping in the bedroom or in the living room or wherever that vehicle hit that house, someone could have been seriously injured."

CBS Philadelphia

Police say the teen came from Trenton, New Jersey, and has no prior connection to the township. Their message to the public: Make sure your car is locked.

"If they can get in the vehicle without much effort, they will get in the vehicle," Mancuso said. "If the vehicle is locked, 99.9% of the time they move on to the next vehicle."

CBS Philadelphia



Matthews said, despite the damage, his son walked away OK, and that's what matters.

"We're glad he's okay," Matthews said.

Bristol Township police say the 16-year-old is being charged as a juvenile, and they are still investigating if others were involved.

Again, they are urging car owners to lock their cars.