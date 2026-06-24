Man arrested after miles-long chase in Philadelphia ends in Bridesburg: "like watching an episode of 'Cops'"

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and driving the wrong way on I-95, police said.

The chase began around 11:15 a.m. when police saw a car on the 4100 block of Elbridge Street that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to stop the car, and one officer used a Taser, but the driver did not stop, according to police.

That sparked a miles-long chase that broke off when the suspect reportedly started driving the wrong way on I-95, according to police.

Soon after, police found the car near Juniata and Edgemont streets. Police then tracked the man to a backyard shed on the 2800 block of Headley Street, where they arrested him.

The suspect was taken to the emergency room for evaluation, and charges are pending, according to police. Police also recovered the stolen car.

Police swarmed the neighborhood in the moments before the arrest.

Cammie Delph lives in the area where the suspect was arrested. She shared video showing police cars lining the block and officers going over her fence to find the suspect.

"I just saw a bunch of police officers running back and forth ... between our house and our neighbor's house, and he wasn't even home which I'm very thankul for, that could've been bad. And so I just saw the police officers keep running," Delph said. "But I mean the news helicopters, the police officers, the lights, the yelling. It was crazy. It was like watching an episode of 'Cops.'"