After leaving the war behind, Ukrainian works with Philadelphia high schoolers to help other refugees

As Ukrainian families anxiously watch peace efforts, Philadelphia high schoolers are helping some of Ukraine's youngest refugees feel at home.

The warmth of Alla Pukhtetska's voice singing Ukrainian songs helps children find comfort and reconnect with their homeland, a place they may never see again.

"Mostly they are with their mothers. The fathers have to stay in Ukraine to help with military services," Pukhtetska said.

Pukhtetska left Ukraine at the start of the war, more than three years ago.

"I was so much afraid of bombs falling from the skies. You don't think, you have to go underground to escape to wait until you are killed," she said.

She arrived in Philadelphia with only two bags and a few photo albums.

While she is in the U.S., her 23-year-old daughter is in college in France. The last time they hugged was three years ago.

Pukhtetska's church helped her relocate. In her native country, she's a law professor. Unable to gain employment here, she is now the director of a refugee center in Philadelphia that serves more than 100 Ukrainian families.

From time to time, George Washington High School students drop in.

They not only take the time to play with children at the center, but they also bring in much-needed supplies and toys. Some students are also immigrants who know firsthand what it's like to re-settle in an unfamiliar place.

It's all part of the Brian Dawkins Youth Ambassador program.

Juniors Khamya and Aaron inside their headquarters showed us the donations they've been collecting since November.

"The bookbags are filled with different school supplies different books toothbrushes and basic necessities, people can see all the small things we use on a day to day basis," Khamya said.

Pukhtetska doesn't know when they will return home, but she's hopeful the war will soon come to an end. Until then she does what she does best: teach.

Pukhtetska said social media has helped her stay in touch with families. She is hoping to graduate with a master's degree from Boston University and land a job teaching college students.