Man wanted for multiple shootings, robberies across Philadelphia arrested: police

Person of interest wanted in connection to multiple shootings, robberies in Philly

Person of interest wanted in connection to multiple shootings, robberies in Philly

Person of interest wanted in connection to multiple shootings, robberies in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Brian Amerman, the man wanted in connection to multiple shootings and robberies across Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals took the 19-year-old into custody at a home in the 2000 block of East Rush Street in Kensington on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether Amerman is connected to multiple incidents, including several robberies in a span of nine days. Three of them were at a Bank of America ATM in the Roosevelt Plaza Shopping Center in the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.

Last week, Amerman allegedly attempted to rob a 43-year-old man who has just taken money out of the ATM. Police said he allegedly hit the man over the head with a gun, and stole his money and car. The vehicle was later recovered in the 1900 block of East Sedgley Street.

Later that same night, police found a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg near the same ATM. Police believe Amerman is involved.

On May 14, a 21-year-old man was also hit in the side of the head with a gun after he was approached by two men with guns while depositing money at the same ATM, police said.

Police also say Amerman is connected to two shootings along the 2800 block of Amber Street in Port Richmond. One of the shootings left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

Amerman also had an active warrant for a probation violation from 2022 for charges, including simple assault, and police considered him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Amerman or these incidents is asked to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-3270, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).