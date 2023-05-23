Person of interest wanted in 3 shootings, 2 robberies across Philadelphia: police

Police identify person of interest in multiple shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help to find a 19-year-old who is a person of interest in three shootings and two robberies across Philadelphia.

Detectives identified him as Brian Amerman.

Wanted: Suspect Brian Amerman for Probation Warrant and is a Person of Interest for Several Incidents https://t.co/Wnxf2cq2jw pic.twitter.com/8hnN1lV4Hj — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) May 23, 2023

One of the shootings happened at a Mayfair ATM on Roosevelt Boulevard. The victim was shot in the chest and leg.

Police say two other people have been attacked at the same ATM this month.

If you know where Amerman is you're urged to call the police.