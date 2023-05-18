Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot while withdrawing money at Mayfair Bank of America: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot while withdrawing money at Mayfair Bank of America, police say
Man shot while withdrawing money at Mayfair Bank of America, police say 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at an ATM in Mayfair.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America ATM in the Roosevelt Plaza, along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was withdrawing money when he was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim was also robbed.

No one was arrested.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.