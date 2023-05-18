Man shot while withdrawing money at Mayfair Bank of America, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man is fighting for his life after a shooting at an ATM in Mayfair.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America ATM in the Roosevelt Plaza, along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was withdrawing money when he was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim was also robbed.

No one was arrested.