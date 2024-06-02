Brandon McManus, former Temple University kicker, released by Commanders following sexual assault allegations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Brandon McManus, a former kicker at Temple University and a Hatfield, Pennsylvania native, was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday following sexual assault allegations.

Last week, two women filed a lawsuit against McManus, who played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing a one-year deal with the Commanders earlier this offseason.

McManus, 32, holds several program records at Temple following four seasons with the Owls from 2009-12. McManus holds the record for points scored, field goals made and field goals attempted. Before Temple, McManus played at North Penn High School in Lansdale, Montgomery County, where he was a first-team All-Suburban One Conference and first-team Times-Herald All-Area as a senior.

The lawsuit alleges McManus committed sexual assault last year while he played for the Jaguars on a team flight to Europe.

The flight happened in September on a plane that was traveling from Florida to England for a Jaguars game in London. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs in the suit were flight attendants on the plane.

The lawsuit alleges that McManus was grinding his body onto the two women on the flight to London. It also alleges the Jaguars didn't provide a safe environment for the two flight attendants. They're seeking damages of at least $1 million.

In 10 NFL seasons, McManus has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts and 97.2% of his extra points. During the 2023 season in Jacksonville, he made 81.1% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points.