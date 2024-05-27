Civil suit filed against Brandon McManus, former Denver Broncos kicker, after alleged sexual assault on plane

Two women have filed a lawsuit against a well-known former player for the Denver Broncos which accuses him of sexual assault, according to court documents ESPN has obtained. Placekicker Brandon McManus is the franchise's second-all-time leading scorer.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus (10) is seen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The suit alleges McManus, 32, committed sexual assault last year while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and on a team flight to Europe. That flight happened in September on a plane that was traveling from Florida to England for a Jaguars game in London. The plaintiffs in the suit were flight attendants on the plane, and their lawsuit was also filed against the Jaguars organization which they say didn't provide a safe environment for them.

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus," the Washington Commanders, McManus's current team, wrote in a prepared statement. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

The two women's allegations against McManus state that he was grinding his body onto them during the flight. They are seeking damages of at least $1 million.

The Broncos released McManus a year ago. Over the course of nine seasons in Denver, he connected on 223 field goals out of 274 attempts and had 946 overall total points.