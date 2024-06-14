Brandon Marsh channels inner Nick Castellanos with three-hit night for Reading in rehab stint

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Brandon Marsh made sure to make the most out of his first baseball game in 11 days. Playing in front of the largest crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium this season (8,478 paid attendance), Marsh dazzled the spectators by going 3 for 5 with three singles and a run scored in an 8-6 victory for the Phillies Double-A club Thursday night.

Marsh didn't want to think too much when playing his first rehab game. Batting second as the designated hitter, Marsh channeled a Phillies teammate's approach to hitting in order to stay loose.

"Really, I was just swinging man," Marsh said with a smile. "I was just having a lot of fun out there to be honest with you. Just see ball, hit ball. Trying to follow in Castellanos' shoes, you know?

"I was really just trying to be calm, relaxed, and just not think too much. It's kind of hard not to do that in the first game, but I kinda like the way it went.

Marsh's first hit went between the shortstop and third baseman for Reading's first hit of the night. He followed that up with a hard-hit single to right field to lead off the third inning, later scoring Reading's first run of the night.

After striking out in his next two at-bats, Marsh hit a ground ball to center field for his third hit of the night, capping off his evening by getting caught stealing at second base.

Prior to the game, Marsh admitted he was going to run hard on a slow ground ball, but never got that opportunity. The Phillies starting left fielder had no side effects after attempting to swipe second.

"Felt good running to first. I felt good on the steal attempt too," Marsh said. "You win some, you lose some. Wish I got that bag, but it's all good."

Marsh will play center field on Friday in the second game of his rehab assignment in Reading. The Phillies could have Marsh back with the big club by the end of the weekend if everything goes well.

"I felt good, checked all the boxes," Marsh said. "Did everything I really wanted to do today. Excited for tomorrow."