Brandon Marsh homers for 3rd straight day as Philadelphia Phillies beat Chicago White Sox

Brandon Marsh homered for the third straight day and drove in two runs, Rafael Marchán also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Sunday.

Marsh connected in the third inning off David Sandlin, his eighth of the year, and hit an RBI single in the sixth. The outfielder, who has never batted higher than .280 in a full season, raised his National League-leading average to .338 with his 2-for-4 afternoon.

Marchán hit his second homer of the season in the second inning, a two-run shot. The Phillies took two of three from the White Sox to conclude a 5-1 homestand and moved a season-best five games over .500 (35-30).

In a game that featured four lead changes, the Phillies went ahead for good against Tyler Davis (2-3) in the fifth. Alec Bohm tied it with a double, Bryson Stott followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Bohm scored on a double-play grounder to make it 7-5.

After Marsh's hit in the sixth, Bohm added an RBI single.

José Alvarado (3-1) worked a scoreless sixth as the Phillies' bullpen closed out the game with 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Aaron Nola.

Randal Grichuk had two hits for the White Sox, including a pinch-hit two-run single in the fifth. Tristan Peters doubled twice off Nola and Sam Antonacci also had two hits.

Tyler Gilbert got two outs and allowed one run as the opener for the White Sox. It was the first run surrendered by a White Sox opener in 11 games (13 innings) this season.

Up next

The Phillies begin a series at Toronto on Monday. Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 1.46 ERA), who saw his franchise-record scoreless streak end at 50 2/3 innings in his last start, takes on Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.98).

The White Sox host Atlanta on Tuesday with Davis Martin (8-2, 2.61) starting against the Braves' Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.86).