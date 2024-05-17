Scottie Scheffler arrested for alleged assault on officer near crash en route to PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler is the #1 ranked golfer in the world. He spent his day with a trip to jail and a mugshot. Scheffler is playing in the PGA Championship in Louisville and on Friday morning he was trying to gain access to the course when he drove in the opposite lane to avoid traffic due to an unrelated fatal crash. He was released in time to play. After his round wrapped up, Scheffler addressed the situation.