4-year-old injured after falling from third floor of North Philadelphia apartment building, police say

A 4-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened at an apartment on the 2200 block of North 7th Street at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 4-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was placed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Victims Unit, police said.