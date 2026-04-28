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4-year-old injured after falling from third floor of North Philadelphia apartment building, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 4-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in North Philadelphia, police said. 

It happened at an apartment on the 2200 block of North 7th Street at around 6:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 4-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was placed in stable condition. 

The incident is under investigation by the Special Victims Unit, police said. 

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