Atlantic City police investigation at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after receiving shooting threat

By Tom Ignudo

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City police responded to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after receiving a threat about someone threatening to shoot people at the hotel. Police said there is no active shooter at this time. 

Chopper 3 was overhead as multiple police vehicles could be seen around the hotel located at 1 Borgata Way. 

Police said more information will be released once it's available. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.

