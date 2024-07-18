Atlantic City police investigation at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after receiving shooting threat

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City police responded to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after receiving a threat about someone threatening to shoot people at the hotel. Police said there is no active shooter at this time.

Chopper 3 was overhead as multiple police vehicles could be seen around the hotel located at 1 Borgata Way.

Police said more information will be released once it's available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.