Penn student donates books to young patients at North Philadelphia children's hospital

A University of Pennsylvania student is using her own family's experience with cancer to donate books to children undergoing treatment at a hospital in North Philadelphia.

Emily Bhatnagar started her nonprofit, For Love & Buttercup, at just 17 following her father's cancer diagnosis.

"My dad was diagnosed with Stage IV thyroid cancer when I was 15, I believe," Bhatnagar said.

The 22-year-old has donated about 30,000 books while balancing school and being a caregiver to her father.

"Coming from someone who knows what long hospital days are like, I knew I wanted to help in some way," Bhatnagar said.

Emily Bhatnagar

This week, the Penn student visited and donated 500 books to Michael's Corner, a reading and tutoring center for kids undergoing treatment at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

"These mean so much because I feel like even though you see a lot of books here, we are always in need of books, especially for the younger children," volunteer teacher Colette McElwee said.

In between stocking shelves, Bhatnagar met with two young patients who both picked out books to take home.

"They lit up when they saw the books," Bhatnagar said.

For volunteers and staff at the hospital, these books are more than just an outlet during treatment. They also help promote literacy.

"When our kids are in the deep parts of cancer treatment, they're not able to attend school because of the risk of infection with other kids," oncology social worker Mary-Brent Brown said. "That means their education is pretty minimal during that time and the books really help to bridge that gap."

In a place where healing matters most, Bhatnagar is helping turn the page toward brighter days.

"I hope that they take away that reality might not be perfect right now, and it might not be the best, but there's always hope in the future."