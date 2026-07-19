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Man's body found in retention pond near Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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A man's body was found in a retention pond near Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, on Saturday morning. 

Delaware State Police responded to Christiana Hospital, located at 4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd., shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a dead body found in a retention pond at the entrance of the hospital. 

Troopers say they found the body of a 30-year-old man from Wilmington in shallow water at the edge of the pond. 

No word on how the man died.

Delaware State Police is investigating the death. 

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