Man's body found in retention pond near Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware

A man's body was found in a retention pond near Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, on Saturday morning.

Delaware State Police responded to Christiana Hospital, located at 4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd., shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a dead body found in a retention pond at the entrance of the hospital.

Troopers say they found the body of a 30-year-old man from Wilmington in shallow water at the edge of the pond.

No word on how the man died.

Delaware State Police is investigating the death.