Body found inside stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

A body wrapped in bed sheets was found inside a stolen car in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the body was found on the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Small said that someone smelled an odor coming from a Dodge Charger and reported it to police.

Police arrived and found the body wrapped in bed sheets inside the trunk of the Dodge Charger, according to Small.

Small said that the Dodge Charger was stolen, but it's unknown when that happened.