Man's body found in dumpster on West Philly PHA property

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was found inside a dumpster in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man's body was found on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property on the 5600 block of Arch Street. 

The man is believed to be in his 20s. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The incident remains under investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

