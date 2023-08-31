Watch CBS News
Body found in West Philadelphia dumpster identified as 12-year-old: sources

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body found in a dumpster last week in West Philadelphia was identified as a 12-year-old, police sources told CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday night. 

The body was found on Aug. 23, Wednesday at 56th and Arch Streets. 

Last week, police said the body was found on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined. 

Police sources say they're expected to provide more information about the incident on Thursday. 

