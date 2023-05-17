Bobby Shisler, fallen Deptford officer, to be remembered in funeral

Bobby Shisler, fallen Deptford officer, to be remembered in funeralget the free app
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Since Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler died on May 7, months after he was shot in the line of duty, there has been an outpouring of community support.
Shisler will be remembered in a viewing and funeral at Rowan University Wednesday.
Here's what's happening today:
First, Shisler's body will be transported from Boucher Funeral Home to Rowan. That procession is expected to start around 7:30 this morning.
There will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pfleeger Concert Hall on Rowan's campus in Glassboro, N.J.
After that, until about noon or later, law enforcement will pay their respects.
Once that happens, religious services will begin and a eulogy will be delivered.
Following that, there will be a service outside.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend, but we will be streaming the service on CBS News Philadelphia once it starts around noon. You can refresh this page and tune in to our stream above, or find CBS News Philadelphia on your favorite streaming platform.
Shisler was the first line-of-duty death in Deptford police history.