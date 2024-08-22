Boat catches on fire at Schooner Island Marina in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) – A boat went up in flames at Schooner Island Marina in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out aboard a 41-foot boat named "Luv-It" around 12:45 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat was docked at the marina's fuel station when the fire broke out.

The fire was placed under control around 1:15 p.m.

No one was on the boat at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.