Blind traveler says he was left behind twice during trip, raising questions about airline assistance

A blind man traveling through Philadelphia International Airport says he was effectively "forgotten" by airline staff after his flight was canceled. It's an experience he says that happened more than once and highlights concerns about how airlines assist passengers with disabilities.

Tony Maglione says he was traveling through Philadelphia in March when weather delays disrupted his flight. En route from Pittsburgh to Sarasota, Florida, he said he was escorted to a gate and then left alone even after his flight had been canceled.

"I just got abandoned," Maglione said.

Maglione, who is blind, says his ticket clearly indicated he needed assistance. Federal rules require airlines to provide help to passengers with disabilities, including escorting them through airports and assisting during delays or cancellations.

Tony Maglione, a blind man who says he was forgotten by airline staff while traveling through PHL Airport CBS Philadelphia

But Maglione says that didn't happen.He eventually enlisted the help of a fellow passenger.

"I stood up and said, 'I'm blind and I need help getting to the American Airlines ticket counter,'" he said.

American later rebooked Maglione on a flight leaving the next day and put him up in a hotel for the night.

Problems continue during connection

Maglione says the situation repeated itself the next day during a connection in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After landing, he says he was again left without assistance, this time causing him to miss his flight.

"I've been abandoned in a second airport for the second time in two days," he said he thought to himself at the time.

For travelers who are blind, missing visual cues like gate displays and announcements can make navigating airports especially difficult without help.

Advocates: Experiences can vary widely

Disability advocates say Maglione's experience, while extreme, reflects broader issues.

Scott Thornhill, executive director of the American Council of the Blind, says assistance for visually impaired travelers can be inconsistent.

"It can vary from airport to airport and airline to airline," Thornhill said.

He says airlines often rely on third-party contractors to provide assistance, and the quality of service depends heavily on those vendors.

"They contract with third-party vendors," Thornhill said, adding that service can depend on who they contract with.

Training is another concern.

"There's often just not that level of training for them to know… how do I help this person with a visual impairment?" Thornhill said.

He says the rules governing accessibility already exist but are not always followed.

Calls for better training and accountability

Maglione says his experience shows a breakdown in the system meant to help passengers like him. He says he is not seeking compensation, but wants airlines to improve training and ensure assistance is consistently provided.

"No one seems to know what the guidelines are, let alone to follow them," he said. "I want that fixed."

Airline response

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, American Airlines said it is reviewing the incident with its vendor, Prospect, which provides special assistance services at Philadelphia International Airport and for multiple airlines.

The airline apologized to Maglione and issued him a $350 travel credit.

Maglione says that's not what matters.

He hopes sharing his story will raise awareness and prevent the same situation from happening to someone else.

What passengers should know

Advocates say visually impaired travelers can request assistance in advance, but gaps in communication and staffing still exist, particularly during delays or cancellations.

Thornhill says better training and consistent enforcement of existing rules could make a significant difference.

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