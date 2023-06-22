Black Music Month started in Philadelphia. How local artists pay tribute to legends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shekhinah B. is an artist, entertainer and advocate, and the challenges many musicians face are why she started the Women's Coalition for Empowerment. The community-based organization helps artists of color navigate the expensive and often exclusive space, making it harder for them to break into the industry.

"It's super tough," she said. "It's, yeah, no business like it. … A lot of times, they're not being paid. Unfortunately, the disparities exist."

June is Black Music Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the history of Black music and the impact it has around the world. The idea of Black Music Month was conceived in Philadelphia, where artists and advocates are working to ensure the legacy continues.

"Black Music Month is important because a lot of music that has become crossover in pop culture has been inspired by Black music," Shekhinah B. said, "without giving credit to the Black musicians. We want to pay homage to artists who pave the way."

President Jimmy Carter celebrated the first Black Music Month at the White House 44 years ago in 1979.

"We must never let anyone take it from us or erase it," Philadelphia radio legend Patty Jackson said.

"It is the indigenous music of the world," Donn T said.

Jackson and singer and songwriter Donn Thompson Morelli, also known as Donn T, were part of a panel of music insiders organized by Caliph Gamble, the co-founder of the Sons of Legends Foundation.

"Black Music Month represents that Black music is green," Gamble said.

Gamble is the son of Philadelphia music pioneers Kenny Gamble and Dyana Williams, two of Black Music Month's co-founders.

"It's probably one of the biggest exports from this country," Gamble said.

"We are innovators," Donn T said.

Donn Thompson Morelli

Morelli, a Philadelphia native, is one of the newest trustees of the National Recording Academy. She grew up in a family of musicians, including her brother, Amir "Questlove" Thompson of the Roots.

"To become leaders and innovators and forward thinkers and staying ahead of the game, was in knowing the history," Donn T said. "Because you cannot know about the future unless you know about the past, understanding we're here today."

For Shekhinah B., her advice to aspiring artists? Keep pushing and seek support.

"Be objectively positive," she said, "and continue to be persistent."

Earlier this month, the White House issued a proclamation for Black Music Month, calling it "a tribute to the legends of American music who have composed the soundtrack of American life."