Cherry Street Pier to host Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival

The first Philadelphia Juneteenth wine and arts festival taking place at Cherry Street Pier

The first Philadelphia Juneteenth wine and arts festival taking place at Cherry Street Pier

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The first Philadelphia Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival will take place at the Cherry Street Pier this Saturday. The event will feature wine tastings, art exhibits, and live music performances.

"We're going to experience excellence, we are going to experience Black excellence, specifically for the Juneteenth weekend," said one of the event organizers and the Executive Director of the Women's Coalition For Empowerment Shekhinah B. "Specifically, we have Violets In Blume which is based out of Elkins Park, we have and Nuts About Popcorn, they're based out of Hatboro."

Shekhinah B. will also have her book, "The Art Economic Empowerment Workbook" at the event which promotes entrepreneurship for creatives.

"All of our wines are manufactured, bottled, and produced at our winery," said Cyrenity Sips Winery Owner Shakia Williams. "In addition to my winery, we will host Mark And Val winery from York, Pa. In addition to that, we will have Philly's own Black Oak Winery."

Williams Winery features unique flavors and one of her bottles of wine includes edible glitter.

The festival is Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's free to attend, but the wine tasting costs $15 and is for ages 21 and up.