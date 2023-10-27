Black bear in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, captured

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The black bear spotted Thursday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has been captured.

Plymouth Township police wrote on Facebook the bear will be relocated Friday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Hi Ho, Hi Ho, It's Off to Home I go! We have learned this morning that the bear in Plymouth Township yesterday has been captured. He will be relocated later today by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Posted by Plymouth Township Police Department on Friday, October 27, 2023

"Hi Ho, Hi Ho, It's Off to Home I go!" the police department wrote. "We have learned this morning that the bear in Plymouth Township yesterday has been captured."

The bear was seen roaming in the area of Hoover Road and Perri Place in neighboring Whitpain Township on Thursday.

Police said there was another bear sighting in a wooded area near an IKEA store in Plymouth Township, but it's unclear if it was the same bear seen in Whitpain Township.

The game commission said it's not unusual for bears to wander at this time of the year before hibernation.