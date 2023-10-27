Watch CBS News
Bear spotted in Montgomery County: Pennsylvania Game Commission

Black bear sightings in Whitpain Township and Plymouth Township: Pennsylvania Game commission.
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) --  A black bear was spotted in Montgomery County on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The game commission said it's not unusual for bears to wander at this time of year prior to hibernation.

The bear was seen Thursday morning roaming on Hoover Road and Perri Place in Whitpain Township.

There was another bear sighting in a wooded area near an Ikea store in Plymouth Township, police said. 

It's unclear if this is the same bear seen a few miles away in Whitpain Township.

Officials said if you see the bear, call 9-1-1 and don't go near it. 

