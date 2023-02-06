Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.

It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook.

"This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."

CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first Black Episcopal priest in the country in 1804.

Bishop Curry became the first person of color to lead the U.S.-based Episcopal church in 2015.

"Jesse Jackson used to say you can't be what you don't see," Curry said. "And so when you see diversity in your leadership and you see the variety of people in church leadership, that is a sign of who we can be as a people."

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Bishop Curry vaulted to global fame with his rousing sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

As the son of a priest and grandson of a preacher, he says ministry was in his blood.

"Standing up for justice and equity for all of God's church," Curry said. "That I learned as a child."

Bishop Curry says the biggest challenge facing the church is the same one facing society: the need to create a just, equitable and peaceful world.

"Like that hymn, like that song says, 'If I can help somebody along the way, then my living will not be in vain,'" Curry said. "If we can spread that message and help America to live that...then we won't hurt each other."

Parishioners say the bishop's presence is making an impact.

"I'm just excited that he's here and experience the traditions here as well as the community," Mia Hines said.

Bishop Curry was elected to a nine-year term that ends next year. He says he's planning to spend his retirement continuing to serve the community.