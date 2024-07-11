Bill Belichick is joining "Inside the NFL" as an analyst

In heartfelt ad, Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans, pokes fun at himself In heartfelt ad, Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans, pokes fun at himself 01:08

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a new gig for the 2024 NFL season. He won't be on the sidelines, but the future Hall of Fame head coach will be on the airwaves as an analyst on "Inside the NFL."

Belichick is joining the Emmy Award-winning show for its second season on the CW (and 48th season overall), which will premiere on Friday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. He'll share the desk with host and Super Bowl champ Ryan Clark, plus a pair of former players from his time in New England in former receiver Chad Johnson and defensive end Chris Long. The quartet will provide insight and analysis throughout the season, and viewers should get to see a side of Belichick that was mostly hidden away during his run as a head coach.

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in Thursday's release. "I've always appreciated 'Inside the NFL's' depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season."

More media roles for the former Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season. The show returns August 30 at 9 pm ET on the CW. pic.twitter.com/upCSctw1bs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2024

Belichick was a free agent this offseason after the Patriots parted ways with him following 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles in New England. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, but Atlanta opted to hire Raheem Morris instead.

Once his head-coaching options evaporated, Belichick turned his sights to broadcasting. He was part of the panel on the "Pat McAfee Draft Spectacular" and had other programs vying for his services. In addition to "Inside the NFL," Belichick will also appear weekly on "The Pat McAfee Show" and Monday Night Football's "ManningCast" on ESPN.

While Belichick won't be a head coach for the first time in a quarter of a decade, this year will mark his 50th straight season involved with the NFL.