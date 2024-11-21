"Big Rusty" wildfire deemed suspicious after blaze burns 40+ acres in Hainesport, New Jersey

The "Big Rusty" wildfire that burned several acres in Hainesport, Burlington County is under investigation as a suspicious fire, New Jersey State Police announced Thursday.

The fire burned 40 acres before the New Jersey Forest Fire Service deemed it fully contained on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out late in the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 18. State police said they were called to the scene around 4:39 p.m, along Route 38 in Hainesport Township.

Homes in the area were marked safe just a day after the fire began burning. The Hainesport Volunteer Fire Company worked with the NJFFS on controlling the blaze, and township officials noted many of the volunteers had to return to their paid jobs the next day.

"Let's pause to reflect on their dedication and service to Hainesport and all of our towns. Thank you also to the emergency responders and fire admins of the 20+ mutual aid companies. You are all appreciated and are heroes," Hainesport Township posted on its official Facebook page.

The blaze was nicknamed for its proximity to a steel statue created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. The artwork was not damaged in the fire, though a local official joked, quoting Big Rusty, that "it got a bit warm there last night for a minute, but I'm okay."

We have just heard from Big Rusty! This is what she had to say: “It got a bit warm there last night for a minute but I’m... Posted by Committeewoman Anna Evans on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Anyone with information on how the fire may have started or who witnessed anything prior to the blaze can contact detectives at the New Jersey State Police Bordentown Station at 609-298-1171. Anonymous tips are accepted.

News that the fire is suspicious comes after two 14-year-olds face arson charges for another wildfire in Burlington County.