President Biden to announce $22.4 million grant for Philadelphia Fire Department President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Monday to announce that the city's fire department is receiving a $22.4 million grant. The SAFER grant will fund firefighters' salaries and benefits and allow the department to reopen three fire companies: Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount, and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/biden-to-speak-at-philadelphia-fire-department-event-monday-help-announce-22m-grant/