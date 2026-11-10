Police seek bicyclist caught on camera striking 60-year-old woman in Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of striking a 60-year-old woman in the face while riding a bicycle in Philadelphia.

The assault happened around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 3 on the 1000 block of Race Street, according to police.

Investigators said the woman was walking west on Race Street when a man riding a bicycle in the opposite direction extended his arm and struck her in the face, causing her to fall backward onto the sidewalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with facial pain and swelling, police said.

Police released surveillance video and images of the man Tuesday as investigators work to identify him.

According to police, surveillance video captured before the assault appears to show the man making a food delivery pickup on the 1000 block of Race Street. He is seen carrying an orange Grubhub bag.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a pink knit hat and red Nike sneakers and riding a blue and silver bicycle.

A Grubhub spokesperson said the company is reviewing the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our customers, delivery partners and the communities we serve are incredibly important to us," the spokesperson said. "We take allegations of violence very seriously and are actively looking into this matter. Our thoughts are with the person affected by this incident."

Grubhub did not immediately confirm whether the man seen in the surveillance footage was making a delivery through its platform.

Chinatown resident Matt Booth, who lives and works less than two blocks from where the alleged assault occurred, said he was shocked by the video.

"That was insane. I do not understand why anyone would do that," he said.

Booth describes Chinatown as a "safe, caring" neighborhood.

"I think that makes it even more shocking that this happened," he said.

Another Chinatown resident, James Min, said he was particularly upset by the fact that the victim is a 60-year-old woman.

"I mean, one of our elders, that's terrible," Min said. "I hope they find whoever did it."

Police have not released a possible motive for the assault or said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked not to approach him and to call 911. Tips can also be submitted to Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.