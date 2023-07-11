Beyhive rallies behind Temple grad student receiving kidney transplant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After spending years on the transplant list, a Temple Ph.D. student finally received a kidney. But that means she won't be able to see her idol Beyoncé when the popstar is in Philly Wednesday on her Renaissance World Tour.

"Honestly, I'm still processing it, but it's crazy," Jazmin Evans said.

It's been a week since Evans got the call she waited four years for.

"Yes on July 4th," she said. "Like I feel like the fireworks were for me in celebration!"

We first introduced you to the Temple grad student this spring while she was undergoing dialysis. Every night for nine hours she was hooked up to these machines.

Evans documented much of her journey living with chronic kidney disease on social media to not only find a donor but to also raise awareness. It was no different the night she got the call, she had a match and would undergo a kidney transplant in a matter of hours.

While trucks continue to roll in at Lincoln Financial Field as the countdown is on for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, Evans is at home recovering. Now with the outpouring of support from the Beyhive.

"Just seeing how everybody came together and was just like really supporting me," Evans said. "It felt great and I really do appreciate them."

From sending well wishes to even offering tickets to another show, Beyonce's fans are rallying behind the 29-year-old through social media. Evans says the popstar's music continues to help her through her journey.

"Even though I love Beyonce', kidney, Beyonce', I'm going to take the kidney," Evans said. "You know, she'll tour again."

Evans says even though she won't physically be here Wednesday, her friends plan on FaceTimeing her throughout the show.