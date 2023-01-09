Best cities for bagel lovers: Where does Philadelphia rank?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a staple in most Philadelphians diet, but some might feel the city isn't getting the recognition it deserves.

A recent study from Lawn Love ranks Philadelphia the sixth-best city for bagel lovers. Now, you may be asking yourself No. 6? How?

In order to determine the top cities in the United States for bagel lovers, Lawn Love took the 200 biggest cities in the country and looked for those with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community.

Extra points were given if the city hosted a bagels and bites festival.

The categories were: the most bagel vendors per square mile, the highest average consumer rating for bagel vendors, and the most Google searches for bagel-related terms in the last six months.

Philadelphia came in sixth overall and No. 5 in most Google searches for bagel-related terms in the last six months.

Jersey City, New Jersey was ranked the second with most bagel vendors per square mile and 5th overall.

Wondering which cities came in top three? New York City, San Francisco and Boston.

Do you agree with Philadelphia's ranking?

This survey was released just in time to celebrate National Bagel Day, which is Jan. 15.