Friendships blossoming through Best Buddies program at Haverford High School

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Just look at their smiles and you can tell the bond these two share is special.

Ellie Krissinger and Oumar Sillah met about three years ago through the Best Buddies program at Haverford High School. They were paired as buddies. They now consider each other forever friends.

"I met her when I was a freshman," Oumar said. "And then after that, we started doing stuff together." "And we hit it off and started FaceTiming and Zoom calling each other all the time," Krissinger chimed in.

"It's just important so that other kids can have just another friend to say hi to in the hallways," Ellie said. "As simple as that, or just another friend to have outside of school."

The student-led chapter at Haverford is part of the international Best Buddies organization which works to promote friendships, opportunity and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's such a great feeling. We had the quietest students become some of the most social people and outgoing people," said Kayla Kishbaugh a special education teacher and a Best Buddies advisor at Haverford -- who has watched the relationships like Oumar and Ellie's blossom.

Kishbaugh says it is emotional watching the relationships between the buddies and peer buddies like Krissinger and Sillah's blossom. "I was just tearing up a little bit during their interview because they've just both grown up so much and they've grown up as friends."

On Sunday, Best Buddies chapters from across the region will join for the annual Friendship Walk.

"It's our largest fundraiser every year," said Kelly Bertolette, area director of Best Buddies Eastern Pennsylvania. "It's where our whole community comes together to walk, to celebrate inclusion and to celebrate the work we've all done over this past school year."

Eighty-three chapters from Eastern Pennsylvania and supporters are participating.

"It's such a good time. And it's also really heartwarming. It's always so nice to see all the buddy pairs hanging out together. Everybody from different schools," Bertolette added.

It will be Ellie's last week as a student at Haverford. She's graduating this year and heading to Penn State University. Her experience with Best Buddies helped her decide what she wants to study.

"I knew I wanted to become a teacher, but it was this club that really made me and influenced me to become a special ed teacher," Ellie said.

For now, she and Oumar are soaking up their last few months together.

Ellie: Oumar always beats me bowling. Janelle Burrell: So you're really good? Oumar: Yeah, I mean, she's good as well. Ellie: Aw, thanks. Janelle: Oumar, it sounds like you're really gonna miss Ellie next year. Oumar: Yeah, I'll miss her. Yeah, I'm going to still like send her some, I'll still send her some pictures and stuff. Ellie: Just to be a part of a club like this was so just heartwarming.

2024 Philadelphia Best Buddies Friendship Walk

The 2024 Friendship Walk in the Philadelphia region is happening Sunday morning at the King of Prussia Mall.

It's free to register and starts at 8 a.m.

CBS Philadelphia anchor Janelle Burrell is the emcee. Check out the link for more details on the walk and to register.

All proceeds from the walk will be used to support local Best Buddies programs.