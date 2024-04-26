Best Buddies program at Haverford High School leads to blossoming friendships Best Buddies is a national organization working to promote friendships, opportunity and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Janelle Burrell brings you more on two "buddies" who paired up in the program at Haverford High School, Oumar Sillah and Ellie Krissinger. On Sunday, April 28, Janelle will emcee the annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk for the Philadelphia region, set to take place at 8 a.m. at the King of Prussia Mall. More details on bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org.